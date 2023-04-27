After the nail-biting finish in Chennai, the TATA IPL is bracing for another thriller as Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Cricket fans cannot forget the last-ball thriller they witnessed during the last match, with MS Dhoni on the crease and 5 needed off the last ball. Somehow, RR's Sandeep Sharma saved the day, but this time CSK will attack like an injured lion.

