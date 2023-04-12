In a battle of titans, Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The match will be played at CSK's home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While Rajasthan are second on the points table, Chennai are fifth. It is interesting to note that both teams have won 2 out of the 3 matches played so far in the tournament, but Rajasthan are higher on the points table due to their net run rate.

Chennai Super Kings have bounced back after their initial loss to Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season. Under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team has won two consecutive matches. The Indian players in the squad have displayed remarkable talent, with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad amassing 189 runs at an impressive strike rate of 161. In the last game, Ajinkya Rahane surprised everyone with his batting prowess, scoring a rapid fifty in just 19 balls.

Rajasthan Royals have also found themselves in a comfortable position after a convincing 57-run win against Delhi Capitals. The opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Butler have been performing exceptionally well for the team, with Butler currently in the running for the coveted Orange cap after scoring 152 runs from three matches at a remarkable strike rate of 180.

On the bowling front, Trent Boult has been consistently getting early breakthroughs for the Royals, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have been playing crucial roles in the middle overs. In fact, Chahal has been in great form and is currently second on the list for the Purple cap, having taken eight wickets in the three matches played so far.

When will the RR vs CSK match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday (April 12)

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings can be streamed on Jio Cinema.