In a battle of titans, Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The match will be played at CSK's home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While Rajasthan are second on the points table, Chennai are fifth. It is interesting to note that both teams have won 2 out of the 3 matches played so far in the tournament, but Rajasthan are higher on the points table due to their net run rate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}