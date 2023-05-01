IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG: Challengers set 127 runs target for Giants to chase

Playing against Lucknow Super Gaints in the 43rd match of the Tata IPL 2023 in Lucknow, Royal Challengers Bangalore could only score 126 runs after losing 9 wickets in 20 overs.

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first.

Knowing that there chance of rains in Lucknow, openers Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis gave a solid start to RCB.

Before being dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi in the 9th over, Kohli scored 31 runs in 30 balls. Following this, other RCB batters seems to struggle as wickets tumbled one after the other. However, Plessis (44) kept his cool and was scoring from one end.

But then, batters could score only 93 runs in 15.2 overs as rains played a stopped the play.

Following this when match resumed at 9:15 pm, reliable Dinesh Kartik entered the field and tried building a partnership with Plessis, who was departed by Amit Mishra in the 17th over.

But Kartik too couldn't remain on the pitch and was run out by Yash Thakur in the 19th over. Later, the wickets started falling like pack of cards. And by the end of 20 over, RCB could only score only 126 runs after losing 9 wickets.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra took 2 wickets, while Krishnappa Gowtham picked one.

In the current IPL points table, LSG is at the second spot with 10 points, while RCB is at the sixth spot with 8 points. LSG in its 8 matches played, won 5, while RCB won 4 out of 8 played.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

