Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals on 30 April scored 212 runs after losing 6 wickets against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bat first. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remained firm on the pitch and hit a century. He scored 124 runs in 62 balls. Apart from Jaiswal, no other player could cross the score of 20 runs as wickets fell on quick succession.
Though it is expected that Mumbai's Wankhede stadium prefers batters, apart from Jaiswal, it appeared the pitch belonged the home team.
Jos Buttler (18), Sanju Samson (14), Devdutt Padikkal (4), Jason Holder (11), Shimron Hetmyer (8), Dhruv Jurel (2), Ravichandran Ashwin* (8) and Trent Boult* (0). These scores showed the poor performance by RR batters on the Mumkbai pitch.
On the 100th match of IPL at the Wankhede stadium, MI bowler Arshad Khan took 3 wickets, Piyush Chawla picked 2, while Riley Meredith and Jofra Archer took 1 each.
Five time IPL champions Mumbai Indians is play their 8th match against second seeded Rajasthan Royals. MI is currently sitting at the 9th spot in the Indian Premier League.
This is developing story, it will be updated shortly.
