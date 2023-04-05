Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have announced their squads for the eighth match of IPL on Wednesday. The teams will go to the match without any change, both skippers informed after the toss. Rajasthan Royals won and toss and chose to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan expressed that the dew factor can play a significant role during the second innings of the game, but the team are used to playing under pressure.

Both RR and PBKS teams will enter the ground with more confidence as both are coming after winning their first match. Especially the bowling lineup of both teams showed some impressive cricket during their previous match.

At present, both squads have triumphed in their initial matches and obtained a considerable number of points. However, the Royals hold a better position on the scoreboard, occupying the second spot, as they have a superior Net Run Rate compared to Punjab Kings, who currently stand in fifth place.

Impact players for both teams are also announced and for Rajasthan Royals D Jurel, D Ferreira, A Vasisht, M Ashwin, and K Yadav are chosen while for Punjab Kings H Singh, A Taide, R Dhawan, M Short, M Rathee are chosen as the impact players.

Rajasthan's Yuzvendra Chahal will be watched closely after the beautiful spell he delivered during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh is the player who will be crucial to stop the fearless batters.

RR vs PBKS squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh