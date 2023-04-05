IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS: Squads announced, Rajasthan opts to bowl first

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have announced their squads for the eighth match of IPL on Wednesday. The teams will go to the match without any change, both skippers informed after the toss. Rajasthan Royals won and toss and chose to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan expressed that the dew factor can play a significant role during the second innings of the game, but the team are used to playing under pressure.

