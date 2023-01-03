IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

Sourav Ganguly is all set to join Delhi Capitals as the Director of Cricket during the upcoming edition of the IPL starting in April, sources close to the development informed.
He will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals.
“Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over," an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC."
Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019.
The former Indian captain recently stepped down from the BCCI president's post.
