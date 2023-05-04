After six defeats in the 16th season of the Tata India n Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on 4 April at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

At the IPL points table, KKR is sitting at the the 8th spot. While SRH has lost 5 out of 8 matches played and it at the 9th spot. Though both teams points are same, but the NRR of KKR is more the SRH.

In the previous match KKR lost to Gujarat Titans, while SRH won their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals following they lost three games on the trot.

Both KKR and SRH have played a total of 24 games so far, where KKR won 15 matches, while SRH have won nine. In the last faceoff, KKR's Harry Brook scored his maiden century in the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR: Match preview, where to watch, live streaming details and more

SRH vs KKR pitch report:

The playing surfaces at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad tend to favour batting, despite the pitch providing some early help for fast bowlers. However, bowlers will get good bounce too.

SRH vs KKR fantasy cricket team:

AD Russell (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC), H Klaasen, RK Singh, VR Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, SP Narine, B Kumar, T Natarajan, M Markande, AJ Hosein.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saurav Mukherjee A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others. Read more from this author