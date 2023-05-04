Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 match on 4 April at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 match on 4 April at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Looking at the points table, KKR has lost 6 of its previous matches out of 9 played in the current season of the IPL, and is at the 8th spot. While SRH has lost 5 out of 8 matches played and it at the 9th spot. Though both teams points are same, but the NRR of KKR is more the SRH.
Looking at the points table, KKR has lost 6 of its previous matches out of 9 played in the current season of the IPL, and is at the 8th spot. While SRH has lost 5 out of 8 matches played and it at the 9th spot. Though both teams points are same, but the NRR of KKR is more the SRH.
Here's what to expect:
Kolkata Knight Riders
In their last game against Gujarat Titans, they suffered a heavy defeat and will be looking to bounce back.
Here's what to expect:
Kolkata Knight Riders
In their last game against Gujarat Titans, they suffered a heavy defeat and will be looking to bounce back.
In their previous encounter with SRH, Harry Brook had scored a century, leading to KKR falling short by 23 runs while chasing 228 at home. However, Brook has not been able to replicate his performance in subsequent games and might be dropped from the XI. KKR's spinners, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma, have been their main wicket-takers this season, while the seamers have been struggling.
In their previous encounter with SRH, Harry Brook had scored a century, leading to KKR falling short by 23 runs while chasing 228 at home. However, Brook has not been able to replicate his performance in subsequent games and might be dropped from the XI. KKR's spinners, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma, have been their main wicket-takers this season, while the seamers have been struggling.
Jason Roy, who missed the previous game due to a back spasm, might return to the side if deemed fit, along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has been among the runs. Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and captain Nitish Rana have also been contributing with the bat.
Jason Roy, who missed the previous game due to a back spasm, might return to the side if deemed fit, along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has been among the runs. Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and captain Nitish Rana have also been contributing with the bat.
ALSO READ: IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR Dream 11 fantasy team prediction: Heinrich Klaasen or Venkatesh Iyer; whom to choose?
ALSO READ: IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR Dream 11 fantasy team prediction: Heinrich Klaasen or Venkatesh Iyer; whom to choose?
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Aiden Markram, won their last game against Delhi Capitals after losing to them in their previous encounter.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Aiden Markram, won their last game against Delhi Capitals after losing to them in their previous encounter.
SRH batters have shown flashes of brilliance but none have made consistent contributions. Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen have been outstanding performers for SRH, and the squad will be heavily rely on them.
SRH batters have shown flashes of brilliance but none have made consistent contributions. Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen have been outstanding performers for SRH, and the squad will be heavily rely on them.
However, Washington Sundar's injury has left a void in the team, and his replacement has not yet been named. Markande, Kumar, Malik, and Natarajan have picked up wickets, but Jansen, Malik, and Natarajan have been expensive.
However, Washington Sundar's injury has left a void in the team, and his replacement has not yet been named. Markande, Kumar, Malik, and Natarajan have picked up wickets, but Jansen, Malik, and Natarajan have been expensive.
Probable Playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Probable Playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
SRH vs KKR pitch report:
The playing surfaces at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad tend to favour batting, despite the pitch providing some early help for fast bowlers. However, bowlers will get good bounce too.
SRH vs KKR pitch report:
The playing surfaces at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad tend to favour batting, despite the pitch providing some early help for fast bowlers. However, bowlers will get good bounce too.
Where is the IPL 2023 match, SRH vs KKR?
The IPL 2023 match, SRH vs KKR, will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Where is the IPL 2023 match, SRH vs KKR?
The IPL 2023 match, SRH vs KKR, will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
When will the SRH vs KKR match start?
The IPL 2023 match, SRH vs KKR, will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (May 4).
When will the SRH vs KKR match start?
The IPL 2023 match, SRH vs KKR, will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (May 4).
How to watch it on TV?
The IPL match between SRH vs KKR will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
How to watch it on TV?
The IPL match between SRH vs KKR will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
How to watch live streaming?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, SRH vs KKR, will be available on Jio Cinema.
How to watch live streaming?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, SRH vs KKR, will be available on Jio Cinema.