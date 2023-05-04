IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh help Knights give 172 runs target for Sunrisers to chase1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Nitish Rana (42) and Rinku Singh (46) set a partnership and gave KKR a good scoreboard on which it can challenge the home team. However, after their dismissal, KKR only managed to put 171 runs by losing 9 wickets in 20 overs.
Playing their 10th match in the current Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 4 April, Kolkata Knight Riders gave the opponents 172 runs target to chase.
