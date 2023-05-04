Home/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh help Knights give 172 runs target for Sunrisers to chase
IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh help Knights give 172 runs target for Sunrisers to chase

1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:40 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) (AP)Premium
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) (AP)

Nitish Rana (42) and Rinku Singh (46) set a partnership and gave KKR a good scoreboard on which it can challenge the home team. However, after their dismissal, KKR only managed to put 171 runs by losing 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Playing their 10th match in the current Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 4 April, Kolkata Knight Riders gave the opponents 172 runs target to chase.

After winning the toss, the KKR chose to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Opening for KKR, the batters couldn't keep handle the SRH bowling attack and walked to the pavilion in in the initial overs.

Jason Roy (19), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0), and Venkatesh Iyer (7) were dismissed by SRH's Kartik Tyagi and Marco Jansen in the powerplay only.

Following this, Nitish Rana (42) and Rinku Singh (46) set a partnership and gave KKR a good scoreboard on which it can challenge the home team. However, after their dismissal, no other player scored much and KKR managed to put 171 runs by losing 9 wickets in 20 overs.

For SRH, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took two wickets each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Aiden Markram and Mayank Markande took one wicket each.

Looking at the points table, KKR has lost 6 of its previous matches out of 9 played in the current season of the IPL, and is at the 8th spot. While SRH has lost 5 out of 8 matches played and it at the 9th spot. Though both teams points are same, but the NRR of KKR is more the SRH.

This is a developing story, it will soon be updated. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
