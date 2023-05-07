Two days after being beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday at 7:30 pm.

Sitting at the second-last position in the IPL points table, Sunrisers have won three out of nine matches and only one game out of the previous five.

On the other side, Royals are in fourth place, having won five out of ten games. They have lost their match against Gujarat Titans and now would like to bounce back in their home ground.

Both Royals and Sunrisers have faced each other in 17 IPL matches, where Sunrisers have won eight games, while the Royals have won the remaining nine. In last 5 face offs, the Royals have won four, while Sunrisers have won one.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur looks more promising for bowlers. For the team electing to bowl first and looking to chase the target, it could prove to be a wise decision.

SRH vs RR fantasy cricket team:

SV Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin (VC), H Klassen, Jos Buttler, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, AK Markam, T Natarjan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

