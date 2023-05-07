Hello User
Home/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Sunrisers beat Royals by 4 wickets

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Sunrisers beat Royals by 4 wickets

1 min read . 07 May 2023 PTI
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot in a match against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League 2023, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Digital Restriction)

Chasing a target of 215 runs for SRH, Abhishek Sharma-Rahul Tripathi's partnership helped Sunrisers beat Royals by 4 wickets.

 Abdul Samad smashed a six off the last ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller here on Sunday.

Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat.

In response, Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept them in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail their chase.

A cameo from Glenn Phillips (25) reignited the chase as Abdul Samad's (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma.

For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 214 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 95, Sanju Samson 66 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 217 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 55; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/29).

