IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar points out biggest problem for struggling Mumbai Indians2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:44 PM IST
- Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out one of the significant reasons for Mumbai Indians' struggle
It will be a battle of lower-ranked teams as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in their next match of IPL at home. Both teams are yet to taste a win in the competition and haven't justified the quality they possess.
