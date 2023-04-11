Speaking on Star Sports, former India pacer Irfan Pathan said, "RCB have had their fair share of injury concerns in this season as several key players have been ruled out. They are missing their key pacers in Josh Hazelwood and Reece Topley due to injuries. But, I believe, RCB spinners will have to rise to the occasion now at M Chinnaswamy. Only then they will aid the fast bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell. If RCB end up winning their next 2-3 games at home, I am seeing RCB in the playoffs."