Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 7.30pm Sunday. Both teams have had inconsistent performances in the tournament, with Rajasthan winning only one match in their last three outings, and Hyderabad on the brink of being ruled out of the playoffs. Despite this, the rivalry between the two teams has been intense over the years, and the upcoming match is expected to be a treat to watch.

In the 17 encounters between the two teams, Hyderabad has won nine matches, while Rajasthan has won eight. The rivalry between the teams has been closely contested, with Rajasthan leading with a 3-2 margin in the first two seasons, but Hyderabad winning four out of six matches between 2015 and 2019 to take the upper hand. Since 2020, both teams have won two matches each.

The first match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan was played during IPL 2013, where Rajasthan defeated Hyderabad by eight wickets. Shane Watson, who scored 98 runs off 58 balls, was named the player of the match.

As the tournament progresses, both teams will be looking to secure a win in this crucial match. Hyderabad, in particular, will be eager to turn their fortunes around and avoid being the first team to be ruled out of the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how both teams perform on the field and who comes out on top in this closely contested rivalry.

Probable Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur looks more promising for bowlers. For the team electing to bowl first and looking to chase the target, it could prove to be a wise decision.

When will the RR vs GT match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (May 7).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, will be available on Jio Cinema.