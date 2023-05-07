IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals preview, livestreaming and more2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 02:57 PM IST
In the 17 encounters between the two teams, Hyderabad has won nine matches, while Rajasthan has won eight.
Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 7.30pm Sunday. Both teams have had inconsistent performances in the tournament, with Rajasthan winning only one match in their last three outings, and Hyderabad on the brink of being ruled out of the playoffs. Despite this, the rivalry between the two teams has been intense over the years, and the upcoming match is expected to be a treat to watch.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×