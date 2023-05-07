Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 7.30pm Sunday. Both teams have had inconsistent performances in the tournament, with Rajasthan winning only one match in their last three outings, and Hyderabad on the brink of being ruled out of the playoffs. Despite this, the rivalry between the two teams has been intense over the years, and the upcoming match is expected to be a treat to watch.

