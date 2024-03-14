IPL 2024 is set to kick off next week with CSK vs RCB. Here are 10 exciting young Indian players to watch out for in the tournament.

IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League will be back next week, with the inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking place on March 22. Let’s take a look at the 10 most exciting young Indian players to watch out for in the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma was picked by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018 when he was a part of the Indian U19 team that became world champions. Next year, he became a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the team he would be playing for in IPL 2024.

Kumar Kushagra Delhi Capitals spent ₹7.2 crore to buy wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra. The Jharkhand cricketer will be DC’s backup for Rishabh Pant, who has been declared completely fit by the BCCI. The team may play him as a specialised batter as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohsin Khan Mohsin Khan did fabulously well in his first IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, when the uncapped youngster was bought at his base price. He took 14 wickets in 9 games. The next year, he faced injuries and only got 3 wickets in 5 matches. The left-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh will be a key player to watch this year.

Ramandeep Singh Ramandeep Singh had his IPL debut in 2022 when he played for Mumbai Indians (MI). This year, he will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shah Rukh Khan’s team has bought for ₹20 lakh. The Punjab all-rounder has played 5 matches so far, scored 45 runs and taken 6 wickets.

Riyan Parag Riyan Parag was also a part of India’s 2018 U19 World Cup-winning squad. Prior to IPL 2019, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought him for ₹20 lakh. He holds the record of being the youngest batter to score an IPL 50. After having released him, RR bought him back for ₹3.8 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Robin Minz Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni told Robin Minz’s father that his team would buy him if no one else did. However, such a scenario did not occur. Gujarat Titans (GT), which spent a lot of money on new players this time, got him for ₹3.6 crore. Minz hasn't played first-class cricket yet but did well in younger age groups for Jharkhand. He is a wicket-keeper, left-handed batter and Slow Left arm Orthodox bowler.

Sameer Rizvi CSK spent ₹8.4 crore to get Sameer Rizvi, a powerful batter from Meerut. CSK had a bidding war with GT and DC. Gujarat were willing to spend ₹7.6 crore for Rizvi, however, CSK had the last laugh. The 20-year-old, also known as “Right-handed Suresh Raina", is likely to play a major role in the ageing cricket team.

Shahrukh Khan GT spent ₹7.4 crore to add the Tamil Nadu batter to the team. Khan, who has been a much-talked-about name in IPL, is yet to deliver performances suitable for his reputation. He has scored 426 runs in 33 matches so far. He earlier played for the Punjab Kings. Since Hardik Pandya is no more a part of GT, Khan is expected to play the role of a finisher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suyash Sharma Suyash Sharma did well for KKR in IPL 2023, taking 10 wickets in 11 matches. The long-haired leg-spinner from Delhi was bought for ₹20 lakh prior to IPL 2023. He picked up 3 wickets in his debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Yash Dayal Yash Dayal is probably best known so far for his infamous last over against KKR when Rinku Singh hit him for 5 consecutive sixes to win a thriller against GT. Dayal could not deliver after this game as his performance declined. He was eventually let go by Gujarat. This time, RCB bought the left-handed pacer for ₹5 crore, showing faith in his capabilities.

