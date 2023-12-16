Several international cricket players are set to debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans will look forward to watching these star campaigners perform in the IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gerald Coetzee

Kolkata: South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 second semi-final match between South Africa and Australia, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Gerald Coetzee's T20 career is marked by 60 wickets at an average of 19.05, showcasing his potential in the shortest format. With a strong economy rate of 8.08 and a strike rate of 14.1, his T20I stats also impress with 6 wickets from 4 matches, demonstrating his skill in international cricket.

Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra gestures during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

In T20Is, Rachin Ravindra's 145 runs come at an average of 13.18, with a top score of 26. His striking ability is reflected in his T20 strike rate of 122.86, having scored 618 runs with a high score of 67. New Zealand’s ODI World Cup star is all set to debut in India’s high-end tournament.

Josh Inglis

Australia's Josh Inglis celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on November 23, 2023. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

Inglis has established himself as a force in the shorter format. He has a robust strike rate of 148.86, amassing 2623 runs with a top score of 118*. In T20 Internationals, he averages 29.76, with a high score of 110. It indicates his capacity for playing impactful innings at the international level.

Kusal Mendis

Bengaluru: Sri Lanka's Skipper Kusal Mendis during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Kusal Mendis has a strong presence in T20Is, scoring 1270 runs with an average of 23.96 and a high score of 79, alongside a strike rate of 133.68. His T20 performances are notable as well, with 3439 runs at a strike rate of 135.50, underscoring his ability to score quickly and effectively.

Dilshan Madushanka

New Delhi, Nov 06 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka in action during their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Dilshan Madushanka has shown potential in T20Is, securing 12 wickets at an average of 29.41 and an economy of 9.80. In domestic T20s, he has taken 29 wickets with an economy rate of 9.13, including a best performance of 3/24, demonstrating his capability as a T20 bowler. He was a standout bowler for Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023.

