The Indian Premier League 2024 has not been satisfying for the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore as they lost 3 out of four matches played in the league. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The poor start of the franchise has also brought clouds over the team's dream to make it to playoffs, as they stand in the ninth position of the IPL points table, just above Mumbai Indians who lost all their three matches.

With things not working in RCB's favor, former RCB's power hitter and Virat Kohli's very good friend AB de Villiers suggested that the franchise needs Kohli to be there in the middle overs for his side so that they can 'fire all cylinders'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the stats, Kohli is the leading run-scorer and only in-form batter for RCB -- 203 runs in four matches at an average of 67.66 with 2 half centuries. So far, he is the current Orange Cap holder for most runs in the season. Also, Kohli has hit the maximum fours in IPL 2024 – 17 and smashed 8 sixes this season.

"Hopefully, he (Virat) keeps going with his good start, because RCB need that glue in the middle overs. We need him to get through the first six (overs), that is ultimately how I want to see him play. Let Faf take more risk upfront, but Virat, I want you to be there over 6-15. That is when RCB is going to fire from all cylinders. Watch out for that," De Villiers said while speaking on his YouTube Channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He believed that RCB's start was not bad, but it was not great either.

"RCB... not a bad start but not great. It is in the middle, and they need a couple of wins. They will be hitting the road and hopefully, they find a good fortune away from home before they come back to the Chinnaswamy," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former South African batting legend represented RCB from 2011-2021 in 157 matches, scoring 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10. During this tenure, he also smashed two centuries and 37 fifties at a strike rate of over 158. He is part of the RCB 'Hall of Fame' along with West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle and Indian pacer Vinay Kumar.

RCB's run in IPL 2024: RCB has played four matches till now and lost three. It is standing at 9th spot in the current IPL table with 2 points, and a net run rate of -1.347. The team will face Rajasthan Royals on 6 April in Jaipur.

