IPL 2024: After Rohit Sharma, THIS team will likely replace its captain before inaugural match
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad is likely to change its skipper ahead of the upcoming season in 2024, Cricbuzz reported. Sunrisers Hyderabad may name Australia's Pat Cummins as their new skipper after the team’s miserable performance in the last season under Aiden Markram, the report said. The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to start from March 22.