After Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan speaks out against Impact player rule: ‘You will find half all-rounders not a…’
IPL 2024: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has spoken out against the impact player rule. The statement comes shortly after India captain Rohit Sharma had also shared similar contentions on the issue.
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has come out against the IPL's impact player rule, citing similar issues to those recently raised by Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain had stated in an online interaction that the impact player rule was hampering the progress of all-rounders, pointing to examples of players like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar who didn't get a chance to bowl in this iteration of the cash-rich league because of the presence of a 12th player.