IPL 2024: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has spoken out against the impact player rule. The statement comes shortly after India captain Rohit Sharma had also shared similar contentions on the issue.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has come out against the IPL's impact player rule, citing similar issues to those recently raised by Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain had stated in an online interaction that the impact player rule was hampering the progress of all-rounders, pointing to examples of players like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar who didn't get a chance to bowl in this iteration of the cash-rich league because of the presence of a 12th player.

Zaheer Khan while agreeing with the Indian captain's contention in an interaction with JioCinema stated, "I completely agree it's debatable, little concern for sure. But we need to find a way on how to deal with it. In Impact Player rule you will find half all-rounders but not a complete one,"

What is Impact player rule and why is Rohit Sharma opposing it? BCCI had introduced the impact player rule in 2023, allowing teams to bring in a 12th player from the list of five names, provided they win the toss. The controversial rule allows an IPL team to replace an existing player at any point in the match and bring in an impact player in his place.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who will take charge of the national side for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, had spoken out against the rule in an episode of the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

"I genuinely feel it is going to hold back the development of all-rounders because eventually cricket is played by 11 players, not 12. So I am not a big fan of the Impact Player Rule because you are taking so much from the game just to make it a little more entertaining for the people around you. But just in the cricketing aspect of it, I feel guys like Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube are not getting to bowl, which is not a good thing for us (India). I am not sure what you can do about it, but I am not a fan of it," the Indian skipper had said.

