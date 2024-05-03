Ahead of MI vs KKR match, Suryakumar Yadav offers new bat to Sunil Narine. Watch

Ahead of the important clash between the titans in the ongoing Indian Premier league 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on 3 May, Mumbai Indians' power batter Suryakumar Yadav was seen having a chat with Kolkata Knight Riders' opener Sunil Narine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Popularly known as SKY, Suryakumar Yadav even gave a bat to Narine.

Taking to Instagram, both KKR and Sunil Narine shared a video of SKY giving the bat to him.

Here's the Instapost:

As per the Instapost shared by KKR, Surya could be heard saying, "One of them is a little heavier which I feel will be perfect for you. Its same like this. Its same. Its wood and I'm you will like this. See, if you can shave it from here and I'm sure you will love it."

"I will bring it tomorrow, Narine said.

"Just drop them a message. Even if I don't bring it tomorrow, it will reach your hotel before you fly," SKY said.

To this, Narine replied, "Pollard told me differently. No chance."

After this, SKY called Pollard and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir too joined in.

"Kya ho raha hai? (What's happening) Pollard he's got two kitbags of bats. I have told him if he stop opening with batting, he can retire with these many bats."

KKR VS MI IPL 2024: According to the IPL 2024, KKR is the second spot with 6 wins in 9 matches and have 12 points. Also, its net run rate is 1.096.

However, Mumbai Indians could only win 3 out of 10 matches played and are at the 9th spot with 6 points.

