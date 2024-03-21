IPL 2024 amid Bengaluru water crisis: Here comes the solution; M Chinnaswamy Stadium to get treated water
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the home ground for RCB, will host IPL 2024 matches as the city faces water crisis
In IPL 2024, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host a number of matches as it is the home ground for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, concerns arose about the ongoing water crisis in the city potentially impacting the matches.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message