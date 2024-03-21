Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024 amid Bengaluru water crisis: Here comes the solution; M Chinnaswamy Stadium to get treated water

IPL 2024 amid Bengaluru water crisis: Here comes the solution; M Chinnaswamy Stadium to get treated water

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the home ground for RCB, will host IPL 2024 matches as the city faces water crisis

As per the first instalment of the IPL 2024 schedule has been released, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host three matches

In IPL 2024, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host a number of matches as it is the home ground for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, concerns arose about the ongoing water crisis in the city potentially impacting the matches.

Now, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to solve the issue by supplying treated water to the venue.

Also Read: Bengaluru water crisis: ‘No rain dance, pool parties’ for Holi 2024. See what’s allowed, what’s not here

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management board had earlier made a request to the BWSSB. And the board has accepted it.

As per the first instalment of the IPL 2024 schedule that has been released, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host its first match on March 25. RCB will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on that day.

Next, on March 29, Virat Kohli’s team will clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On April 2, skipper Faf du Plessis will lead his team against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Also Read: CM Siddaramaiah says govt will provide water to all 110 villages near city in June

The upcoming IPL 2024 matches will require around 75,000 litres of water per day. It will be supplied from the Cubbon Park wastewater treatment plant located in Sampangi Rama Nagar.

The KSCA earlier showed confidence that the upcoming IPL 2024 matches were unlikely to be affected by the ongoing Bengaluru water crisis.

‘We are facing no crisis’

“We are facing no crisis – at the moment, that is. We have received the state government pertaining to water usage, and we (the KSCA office-bearers) are in constant meetings about following the guidelines," Shubendu Ghosh, the CEO of Karnataka State Cricket Association, told PTI.

Also Read: The Bengaluru water crisis and how the Karnataka govt is tackling it

“We are already using water from the STP plant for watering the outfield and pitch and other in-stadium purposes. We may require 10,000-15,000 litres of water for match purposes, and we are certain that it can be generated from the STP plant," he said.

“We don’t need to use groundwater (for any watering purpose). Yes, we are having a closer look at the government’s new policy on water usage, but we are confident of meeting all the points in the order," Ghosh added.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
