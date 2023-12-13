IPL 2024 auction: 10 potential breakout stars who could become most expensive players in upcoming bidding war
IPL 2024 auction: Let's take a look at 10 players who could become the most expensive picks in the upcoming bidding war.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction is going to take place on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The event will start at 2:30 PM and see high-octane bidding wars. Let’s have a look at 10 breakout stars who could become the most expensive players in the upcoming auction.