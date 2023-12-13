The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction is going to take place on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The event will start at 2:30 PM and see high-octane bidding wars. Let’s have a look at 10 breakout stars who could become the most expensive players in the upcoming auction.
Travis Head (Australia), Price bracket: ₹2 crore
Indian fans won’t forget Travis Head. He single-handedly lifted the ODI World Cup for Australia in the final with 137 off 120 balls. Now, Indian cricket fans want to see him in IPL 2024. This aggressive left-handed batsman is in excellent form. He offers versatility with his part-time spin bowling.
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Price bracket: ₹2 crore
This emerging all-rounder was the find of the ODI World Cup 2023. Even though he has a not-so-impressive T20 record as of now, many consider him a future star in world cricket.
Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Price bracket: ₹2 crore
This young left-arm fast bowler has express pace and wicket-taking ability. Another newcomer in T20 cricket, Coetzee is likely to attract high bids from teams seeking a potent bowling option.
Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Price bracket: ₹2 crore
He has a proven track record in T20 leagues worldwide. In 29 T20I matches so far, he has already scored two 100s. He is known for his clean hitting and ability to rotate strikes.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Price bracket: ₹2 crore
This talented young spinner has a variety of deliveries in his kitty. He has a knack for picking up wickets. He could be a potential trump card option for teams seeking a surprise package.
Harshal Patel (India), Price bracket: ₹2 crore
He has been a consistent wicket-taker in the IPL with good pace and yorker variations. He is an IPL veteran who’s been playing in the tournament since 2012. He is a valuable option for teams seeking a strong death bowler.
Shardul Thakur (India), Price bracket: ₹2 crore
“Lord" Shardul is an all-rounder with the ability to contribute with bat and ball. He can provide valuable runs in the lower order and pick up crucial wickets.
Jamie Overton (England), Price bracket: ₹2 crore
This tall, left-arm fast bowler has good pace and swing. He can be a valuable asset in conditions favouring pace bowling. With 2,104 runs and 70 wickets in T20s so far, he can be an asset for any team.
Josh Inglis (Australia), Price bracket: ₹2 crore
This wicketkeeper-batsman has powerful hitting ability. He can be a potential option for teams seeking a back-up wicketkeeper with explosive batting capabilities with a 140.57 strike rate in T20s.
Daniel Sams (Australia), Price bracket: ₹1.5 crore
This all-rounder has big-hitting ability and wicket-taking potential. He offers valuable contributions in all three departments He could well become a star in this IPL auction.
