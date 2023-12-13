The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction is going to take place on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The event will start at 2:30 PM and see high-octane bidding wars. Let’s have a look at 10 breakout stars who could become the most expensive players in the upcoming auction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Travis Head (Australia), Price bracket: ₹ 2 crore

Ahmedabad: Australia's Travis Head acknowledges teammates as he walks off the ground after his dismissal during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match against India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Indian fans won't forget Travis Head. He single-handedly lifted the ODI World Cup for Australia in the final with 137 off 120 balls. Now, Indian cricket fans want to see him in IPL 2024. This aggressive left-handed batsman is in excellent form. He offers versatility with his part-time spin bowling.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Price bracket: ₹ 2 crore

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - India v New Zealand - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 15, 2023 New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

This emerging all-rounder was the find of the ODI World Cup 2023. Even though he has a not-so-impressive T20 record as of now, many consider him a future star in world cricket.

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Price bracket: ₹ 2 crore

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates after the dismissal of India's Rinku Singh during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at St George's Park in Gqeberha on December 12, 2023. (Photo by DERYCK FOSTER / AFP)

This young left-arm fast bowler has express pace and wicket-taking ability. Another newcomer in T20 cricket, Coetzee is likely to attract high bids from teams seeking a potent bowling option.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Price bracket: ₹ 2 crore

Delhi Capitals' Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

He has a proven track record in T20 leagues worldwide. In 29 T20I matches so far, he has already scored two 100s. He is known for his clean hitting and ability to rotate strikes.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Price bracket: ₹ 2 crore

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

This talented young spinner has a variety of deliveries in his kitty. He has a knack for picking up wickets. He could be a potential trump card option for teams seeking a surprise package.

Harshal Patel (India), Price bracket: ₹ 2 crore

Visakhapatnam:Indian bowler Harshal Patel celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batsman David Miller, during the 3rd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium

He has been a consistent wicket-taker in the IPL with good pace and yorker variations. He is an IPL veteran who’s been playing in the tournament since 2012. He is a valuable option for teams seeking a strong death bowler.

Shardul Thakur (India), Price bracket: ₹ 2 crore

Kolkata, Nov 03 (ANI): India's Shardul Thakur and others arrive at the airport ahead of the match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

"Lord" Shardul is an all-rounder with the ability to contribute with bat and ball. He can provide valuable runs in the lower order and pick up crucial wickets.

Jamie Overton (England), Price bracket: ₹ 2 crore

Jamie Overton can be an asset to any team

This tall, left-arm fast bowler has good pace and swing. He can be a valuable asset in conditions favouring pace bowling. With 2,104 runs and 70 wickets in T20s so far, he can be an asset for any team.

Josh Inglis (Australia), Price bracket: ₹ 2 crore

Australia's Josh Inglis celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on November 23, 2023. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

This wicketkeeper-batsman has powerful hitting ability. He can be a potential option for teams seeking a back-up wicketkeeper with explosive batting capabilities with a 140.57 strike rate in T20s.

Daniel Sams (Australia), Price bracket: ₹ 1.5 crore

Daniel Sams is known for his hard-hitting abilities

This all-rounder has big-hitting ability and wicket-taking potential. He offers valuable contributions in all three departments He could well become a star in this IPL auction.

