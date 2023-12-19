Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024 auction: Australian players' domination in bidding sparks hilarious memes; see here

IPL 2024 auction: Australian players' domination in bidding sparks hilarious memes; see here

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • A total of 30 players have been sold in the ongoing IPL auction, including 15 from overseas by 10 franchises.

IPL 2024 auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad bidding team.

With the Indian Premier League 2024 action underway in Dubai on 19 December and two players from Australia picked by franchises for over 20 crore each, netizens are making fun a and sharing hilarious memes on social media.

As per details, Australia's star bowler Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player to be sold with a price of 24.75 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Pat Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping price of 20.5 crore. Another Australian player Travis Head was sold for 6.8 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Surprisingly, all three Australians had a base price of 2 crore each.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 auction: Franchises bid way beyond base prices set for players, here's a list of top picks

As the Australians dominated the IPL 2024 auction, netizens took a swipe and shared some hilarious memes. Here are a few of them:

Anuj Thakur commented, “POV: Pat cummis & Mitchell Starc. WC bhi le gaye aur sabse jyada paise bhi."

Meanwhile, a total of 38 players have been sold in the ongoing auction, including 15 from overseas by 10 franchises. A total of 178.6 crore have been spent on buying players.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.