With the Indian Premier League 2024 action underway in Dubai on 19 December and two players from Australia picked by franchises for over ₹20 crore each, netizens are making fun a and sharing hilarious memes on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, Australia's star bowler Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player to be sold with a price of ₹24.75 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Pat Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping price of ₹20.5 crore. Another Australian player Travis Head was sold for ₹6.8 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surprisingly, all three Australians had a base price of ₹2 crore each.

As the Australians dominated the IPL 2024 auction, netizens took a swipe and shared some hilarious memes. Here are a few of them: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anuj Thakur commented, “POV: Pat cummis & Mitchell Starc. WC bhi le gaye aur sabse jyada paise bhi."

Meanwhile, a total of 38 players have been sold in the ongoing auction, including 15 from overseas by 10 franchises. A total of 178.6 crore have been spent on buying players.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.