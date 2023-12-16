IPL 2024 auction: Delhi Capitals approached Mumbai Indians for Rohit Sharma's trade, here's what MI said
Under the helm of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai reached five IPL finals - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 - and won all of them.
With Mumbai Indians appointing Hardik Pandya as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024, reports arrived on 16 December that Delhi Capitals had approached MI to trade Rohit Sharma ahead of the IPL 2024 season.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message