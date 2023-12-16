With Mumbai Indians appointing Hardik Pandya as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024, reports arrived on 16 December that Delhi Capitals had approached MI to trade Rohit Sharma ahead of the IPL 2024 season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by CricTracker, which cited Sports Today, the Delhi Capitals are looking for a senior player to lead their side in the upcoming season, as their regular captain Rishabh Pant was supposed to play as an Impact Player.

Amid the MI rejected the offer by DC, Pant will have to lead the squad, which is returning after a brutal car accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in November, Mumbai Indians traded their allrounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore. This added ₹17.50 crore to MI's purse to bring back Hardik Pandya into their squad from Gujarat Titans.

MI loses over 400k followers: After MI announced that Hardik Pandya will take over as captain of the team starting in IPL 2024, the team has been losing followers like a pack of cards. Reactions pour in on X as supporters show their support for Rohit Sharma, saying there is no Mumbai Indian without him.

Under the helm of Rohit, Mumbai reached five IPL finals - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 - and won all of them.

Rohit Sharma's IPL run: Beginning his IPL career for Deccan Chargers in 2008, Rohit was one of the most consistent batters in the first three seasons of the IPL and was instrumental in his former franchise winning the crown in 2009. In 2008, he scored 404 runs in 13 matches, 362 runs in 16 matches in 2009, and 404 runs in 16 matches in 2010.

Since 2011, Rohit has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians and took the captainship in 2013, till 2023, he has etched his name as the most successful captain in the IPL with five trophies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his IPL career, Rohit has scored a total of 6,211 runs in 243 matches, with his highest score being an unbeaten 109. Also, he has taken 15 wickets, with a best bowling record of 4/6 in 2009.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.