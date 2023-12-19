The Indian Premier League auction for the 2024 session is on and the bidding to pick the best players from 10 franchises is taking place in Dubai. Franchises are trying their best to bid for the ones who can help them lift the IPL 2024 trophy and appear less bothered about the auctioned price.

More importantly, the franchises are bidding way beyond the base price set for players.

With 10 teams claiming their ownership of the 332 players, 22 players have been sold, and the franchises have spent a total of ₹143.4 crore. This includes 14 overseas players.

Considering the list of expensive players auctioned this year, this time 7 overseas players were the favourites, and only 4 Indian players were bagged for over ₹5 crore mark.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League auction for the 2024 session, Australia's star bowler Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player to be sold with a price of ₹24.75 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders. His base price was just ₹2 crore.

Surprisingly, the second most expensive player to be auctioned was also from Australia, and it was Pat Cummins. Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 winning captain for a price of ₹20.5 crore. His base price was set at ₹2 crore.

The third costliest player was New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was bought for a price of ₹14 crore by Chennai Super Kings. His base price was just ₹1 crore.

Following Starc, Cummins, and Mitchell, India's all-rounder Harshal Patel was the most expensive player sold to Punjab Kings for a price of ₹11.75 crore. His base price was ₹2 crore.

West Indies' power batter Alzarri Joseph was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping ₹11.50 crore. His base price was just ₹1 crore.

The next costliest player was again from the West Indies. Renowned batter Rovmen Powell was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a price of ₹7.4 crore. His base price was also set at ₹1 crore.

Australia's opener Travis Head, who snatched the ICC World Cup 2023 from India's clutches, was sold for ₹6.8 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad. His base price was set at ₹2 crore.

Two Indian players – Shivam Mavi and Umesh Yadav – were sold to Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans for ₹6.4 crore and ₹5.8 crore respectively. Their base prices were ₹50 lakh and ₹2 crore.

Also, India's batter Shivam Dubey was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a price of ₹5.8 crore. His base price was set at ₹20 lakh.

After trading Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians bought South Africa's all-rounder Gerald Coetzee for a whopping ₹5 crore. His base price was ₹2 crore.

The 5-time IPL winners also bought Sri Lankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka for a price of ₹4.6 crore. His base price was just ₹50 lakh.

Delhi Capitals bought England's Harry Brook for a price of ₹4 crore. His base price was set at ₹2 crore.

