IPL 2024 auction: Franchises bid way beyond base prices set for players, here's list of top picks
With 10 teams claiming their ownership of the 332 players, 22 players have been sold, and the franchises have spent a total of ₹143.4 crore. This includes 14 overseas players.
The Indian Premier League auction for the 2024 session is on and the bidding to pick the best players from 10 franchises is taking place in Dubai. Franchises are trying their best to bid for the ones who can help them lift the IPL 2024 trophy and appear less bothered about the auctioned price.