IPL 2024 auction: Once a star player for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping the franchise win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 title, Australian opener David Warner has been blocked by SRH.

In an attempt to congratulate compatriot Travis Head on Instagram for his move to his old IPL team for ₹6.8 crore in Dubai, Warner discovered Sunrisers Hyderabad has blocked him.

Earlier, the relationship between Warner and IPL franchise SRH turned sour after he Australia star was removed as captain in the middle of the 2021 season and then left on the bench even after the season resumed.

Following this, Warner joined Delhi Capitals in 2022 and has been retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

“Trying to repost @travishead34 post but blocked from @sunrisers Instagram," Warner wrote, as he posted a screenshot of the Hyderabad franchise's profile.

View Full Image David Warner's Instagram story screenshot

View Full Image David Warner's Instagram story.

Apart from Travis Head, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought ICC Men's World Cup 2023 skipper Pat Cummins for a whopping ₹20.50 crore. This was a record fee until Kolkata Knight Riders bought Australia's Mitchell Starc for ₹24.75 crore.

Ahead of the 2020 edition, KKR had paid Cummins ₹15.5 crore.

Interestingly, the base price was set at ₹2 crore for all three Australian players.

Meanwhile, a total of 38 players have been sold in the ongoing auction, including 15 from overseas by 10 franchises. A total of 178.6 crore have been spent on buying players.

