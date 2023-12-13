The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be taking place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19 making it the first-ever instance of an auction taking place overseas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th, 2023," IPL said in an officials statement.

Here are some of the Indian players who may attract huge bids during the auction: Shardul Thakur The medium pacer who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) ahead of the player's retention list is likely to see a huge interest among the ten franchises. Shardul Thakur's ability to take wicket at crucial points and his handy knocks with the bat make him an exciting prospect for all the teams . He has kept his base price at ₹2 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Umesh Yadav A veteran player who has represented Team India over the years has been released by the Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR). He has kept his base price at ₹2 crore. His ability to take wickets during powerplay makes him an exciting prospect but the thing that the teams will be wary off is his age and his fitness to play all the 14 games in the league.

Harshal Patel Another medium pacer who was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) has been released by the franchise and other teams may look to take him into their side because of his ability to bowl slower deliveries which forms a crucial expect in t20 matches. He has kept his base price at ₹2 crore.

Manish Pandey A flamboyant right-hand top-order batsman, Pandey scored an unbeaten 114 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009. He became the first Indian to score a ton in the IPL. After turning out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first three seasons of the IPL, Pandey was signed by the Pune Warriors prior to IPL 2011 and continued his stint with the team even in IPL 2013 before being purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL Player Auction 2014. He was one of the vital members of the KKR line-up with a lot more experience under his belt. He was acquired by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of 11 crore which made him their most expensive buy in the 2018 IPL Player Auction and the Sunrisers instilled faith in him by retaining him for the 2019 edition too. In 2020, he scored 425 runs in 16 games and would want to better his record as he is one of the vital cogs in the SRH batting line-up. He has kept his base price at ₹50 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shivam Mavi Shivam Mavi is definitely one of the most exciting young upcoming fast bowlers. After a brilliant outing in the U19 World Cup, Mavi was quick to grab attention in the IPL Auction and was ultimately picked up by KKR for a cool 3 crores. He made his IPL debut for KKR in 2018 but picked up just 5 wickets. A stress fracture in his back ruled him out of playing competitive cricket since December 2019 and after spending most of his time in rehab, Mavi was fit and raring to go in the 2020 edition. He played in 8 games and picked up 9 wickets in the 2020 IPL seasonHe has kept his base price at ₹50 lakh.

Chetan Sakariya The pacer from Saurashtra will be looking forward to his maiden IPL season after he was bought by RR for INR 1.20 Cr during the player auction ahead of the IPL 2021. He has kept his base price at ₹50 lakh.

Karun Nair Karun Nair burst into public consciousness when he smashed an unbeaten 303 against England at Chennai in a Test match in 2016. He became only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, joining Virender Sehwag in the elite club. A compact and technically correct batsman, Nair made a name for himself during a fairytale run for Karnataka in domestic cricket across two seasons from 2013 to 2015. Although he started off at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Nair later made a mark in the IPL while playing for the Rajasthan Royals. He later represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). At the back of some good performances in the IPL in 2016, which included a match-winning 83 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Nair won a call-up to the Indian team for the limited-overs tour to Zimbabwe. In 2018, he was picked by the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), making his debut for them with a stroke-filled fifty against Delhi. Ahead of the 2021 season, Nair was signed up by the Kolkata Knight Riders.He has kept his base price at ₹50 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddarth Kaul Right-arm pacer, Siddarth Kaul, was part of the Indian team that won the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia. He played a crucial role in the team’s victory and has since been making waves in the domestic circuit. Kaul has represented the Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the past but has been a regular member in the Sunrisers squad since 2017. He made his ODI & T20I debuts for India in 2018. Kaul is more than a handy bowler in the shortest format of the game. .He has kept his base price at ₹50 lakh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.