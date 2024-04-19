BCCI fines Hardik Pandya after MI's victory over PBKS: 'As it was hit team's first offence…'
Hardik Pandya penalized with Rs12 lakh fine as Mumbai Indians breach IPL Code of Conduct with slow over rate against Punjab Kings.
Mumbai Indians finally look to be making a comeback in this year's IPL as they recorded their third win of the season after beating Punjab Kings by 19 runs on Thursday. However, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya received some bad news soon after the win as the BCCI found his side guilty of breaching the IPL code of conduct. The Indian cricket board decided to impose a fine of ₹12 lakh given that it was MI's first offence of the season.