Mumbai Indians finally look to be making a comeback in this year's IPL as they recorded their third win of the season after beating Punjab Kings by 19 runs on Thursday. However, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya received some bad news soon after the win as the BCCI found his side guilty of breaching the IPL code of conduct. The Indian cricket board decided to impose a fine of ₹12 lakh given that it was MI's first offence of the season.

Sharing the update in a release, BCCI stated, “Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18,"

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined ₹12 lakhs," the Indian cricket board added.

The slow over rate also played a crucial role in the match as Mumbai Indians were forced to keep an extra fielder in the 30-yard circle for the last two overs of the match. However, the wickets of Ashutosh Sharma and Harpreet Brar at crucial intervals meant that PBKS were unable to take full advantage of the field placements.

MI's road to redemption:

Mumbai Indians appear to be on the road to recovery, having won their last four matches after faltering in the early stages of the tournament. Skipper Hardik Pandya has also faced the wrath of the fans after taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya also shared his feelings about the encounter in a statement after the match. He said, “I think everyone's nerves got tested. We did speak, before the game, that our character will be checked in this game and I don't think anything else was there except that. It was natural that you think you are ahead of the game. But at the same point of time, we knew that the IPL has a tendency to produce games like this where the opposition can make a comeback and how, and it was exactly like that."

