The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer ₹12 lakh after finding his side guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during an IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, April 17.

Under the IPL Code of Conduct, for a breach concerning slow over rate, the captain of the side bears the brunt for the first offense.

"Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 17," the BCCI said.

“As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offenses, Iyer was fined ₹12 lakh."

Meanwhile, despite Sunil Narine's impressive maiden IPL century, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a 2-wicket defeat on Tuesday, April 16, against the table-topping Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League 2024 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals turned the tide by scoring a blazing 107 runs off 60 balls, snatching the match from KKR's grasp. During his innings, Buttler struck nine fours and six sixes.

Batting first, KKR set a formidable target of 223/6 runs, but the Royals successfully chased down the total, reaching 224 runs despite losing 8 wickets in the process.

Speaking in a post-match interview with the broadcasters, Iyer apparently looked unhappy. “… emotions were a roller coaster, certainly didn’t think we would get into this situation. It’s a funny game at the end of the day, he was striking the ball cleanly and timing them so well, had to take it on the chin and move on. I mean at this point in time you see that you bowl your best deliveries, a little bit hit or miss and you are sent out of the ground, it’s good that it happened now rather than it happening in the later stages of the tournament, good learning for us."

