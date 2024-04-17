BCCI fines KKR's skipper Shreyas Iyer ₹12 lakh for slow over rate: ‘Was his team’s first offence…’
Under the IPL Code of Conduct, for a breach concerning slow over rate, the captain of the side bears the brunt for the first offense.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer ₹12 lakh after finding his side guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during an IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, April 17.
