IPL 2024: BCCI imposes 12 lakh fine on Faf Du Plessis, Sam Curran penalised 50% match fee
Earlier, the BCCI had fined ₹12 lakh on Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul after his team maintained a slow over-rate while playing against Chennai Super Kings.
In the two Indian Premier League matches that took place on 21 April, both ended in thrillers. On one side Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, and on the other it was Punjab Kings that lost against Gujarat Titans.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message