In the two Indian Premier League matches that took place on 21 April, both ended in thrillers. On one side Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, and on the other it was Punjab Kings that lost against Gujarat Titans.

If the loss was not a big enough, the Board of Control for Cricket in India imposed a hefty fine on both the skippers – RCB's Faf du Plessis and PBKS'San Curran – for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Issuing separate press releases, BCCI said that RCB's Faf du Plessis has been fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate.

"Mr Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

Also, Punjab Kings captain has been fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8. It pertains to showing 'dissent at an umpire's decision' during PBKS' three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release stated.

Earlier, the BCCI had fined ₹12 lakh on Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul after his team maintained a slow over-rate while playing against Chennai Super Kings.

Similarly, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was fined ₹12 lakh for the same match and for the same reason.

However, Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and Batting Coach Kieron Pollard were fined 20 percent of their respective match fees for Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

