IPL 2024: BCCI imposes heavy fines on KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad following LSG vs CSK match. Here's why
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants suffered a convincing 8-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Sports City stadium on Friday. However, soon after the match, both LSG skipper KL Rahul and CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad were slapped with heavy penalties for maintaining a slow over rate. The BCCI fined the captains ₹12 lakh each for what was the first breach of the code of conduct by either team.