IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants suffered a convincing 8-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Sports City stadium on Friday. However, soon after the match, both LSG skipper KL Rahul and CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad were slapped with heavy penalties for maintaining a slow over rate. The BCCI fined the captains ₹12 lakh each for what was the first breach of the code of conduct by either team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement about the action against LSG skipper, BCCI said, “KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined INR 12 Lakh," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 Lakh," the Indian cricket board added.

LSG secure a stunning 8 victory against CSK: Meanwhile, it was a happy night for LSG skipper KL Rahul, who led from the front with an 82-run knock (53 balls) to help his team chase down a total of 176. His opening partner Quinton de Kock also gave the LSG innings a big boost with a half-century (54 off 43 balls), while Nicholas Pooran (23 off 12 balls) put the finishing touches to the LSG innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

