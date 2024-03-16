IPL 2024: BCCI might shift second half of the series to another country

The second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might be shifted to the UAE and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of organising it, a Times of India report cited. The move comes as the Lok Sabha election 2024 is likely to be held around the same time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the official dates are yet to be announced, it is expected to be conducted in April and May. The Election Commission is expected to announce the date of the elections on Saturday, March 16.

BCCI official said, as quoted by TOI, "The Election Commission of India will announce the election schedule on Saturday at 3 pm. After that, the BCCI will decide whether should be moved to Dubai. Currently, a few top BCCI officials are in Dubai to explore the possibility of organizing the second half of the IPL in Dubai."

Meanwhile, it is widely reported that some IPL teams have collected players' passports as a precaution for potential relocation during general elections. However, BCCI maintains IPL will stay in India.

During the Covid outbreak, IPL was held in the UAE. The games were played across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies and TOI)

