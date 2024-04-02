IPL 2024: BCCI reschedules KKR vs RR, GT vs DC matches; check new dates, other details
As per the IPL 2024 schedule, the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals was scheduled on April 17 at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata and Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals was set to be played on April 16 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Board for Control of Cricket (BCCI) has rescheduled two IPL 2024 fixtures--Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals. Although the cricket board didn't specify the reason for the changes in the IPL 2024 schedule, the move comes after reports that the upcoming Ram Navmi festival may put an overload on the security arrangements for the IPL matches.