The Board for Control of Cricket (BCCI) has rescheduled two IPL 2024 fixtures--Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals. Although the cricket board didn't specify the reason for the changes in the IPL 2024 schedule, the move comes after reports that the upcoming Ram Navmi festival may put an overload on the security arrangements for the IPL matches.

As per the IPL 2024 schedule, the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals was scheduled on April 17 at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, and Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals was set to be played on April 16 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

“BCCI announced the rescheduling of two TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches," the board said in an official release.

IPL 2024 schedule changes

The BCCI has postponed the GT vs DC clash by one day and advanced the KKR vs RR clash by one day.

"The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders & Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, 2024, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, will now be played a day prior on April 16, 2024. The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, was earlier scheduled to host the match between Gujarat Titans & Delhi Capitals on April 16, 2024. The fixture will now be played on April 17, 2024," the BCCI said in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are sitting pretty in the IPL 2024 so far, being the only two teams which have not tasted defeat. Sanju Samson-led RR is leading the points table with three wins in as many matches. Shreyas Iyer-led KKR is in the second position with 4 points from two matches. Apart from their exceptional bowling, both RR and KKR have a reliable middle order to provide them enough fire power for a strong finish.

