IPL 2024: Ben Stokes to miss next year's IPL, will focus on Test series against India
‘The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024,’ CSK said in a statement.
England Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Ben Stokes, 32, became a part of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the successful IPL 2023.
