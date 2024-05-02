IPL 2024: Can Chennai Super Kings still make it to playoffs? CSK's loss against Punjab was their 3rd defeat 5 in matches
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face challenges in IPL 2024 with 5 wins from 10 matches. CSK need at least 16 points to in reach the playoffs, facing tough competition ahead.
IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost yet another IPL 2024 match on May 1. This was their third loss in the last 5 games, this time against Punjab Kings (PBKS). It was CSK’s fifth consecutive loss against PBKS since 2021.
