Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face challenges in IPL 2024 with 5 wins from 10 matches. CSK need at least 16 points to in reach the playoffs, facing tough competition ahead.

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost yet another IPL 2024 match on May 1. This was their third loss in the last 5 games, this time against Punjab Kings (PBKS). It was CSK’s fifth consecutive loss against PBKS since 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK once dominated the points table, but their situation has drastically changed over a few games. With 5 wins from 10 matches, they are in 4th position with 10 points, thanks to better run rates than their rivals.

Also Read: This KKR batter can take MS Dhoni's place: Navjot Singh Sidhu's big prediction Two teams may miss making it to the playoffs: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). MI, led by Hardik Pandya, and RCB, led by Faf du Plessis, have 6 points each from 10 games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technically, they can still reach the playoffs if they win the next 4 IPL matches, as 14 points are generally considered an entry point to the eliminators even though 16 points are believed to have more certainty. However, things that look possible on paper don’t always happen.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional while speaking about Rishabh Pant PBKS and Gujarat Titans (GT) are in the 7th and 8th positions, respectively, with 8 points each. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have 10 points each. SRH have it from 9 matches, whereas DC have it from 11.

Next games for CSK Chennai will play PBKS again on May 5 in an away game in Dharamsala. This will be their chance to secure a win against Punjab. Then, CSK will take on GT on May 10 in Ahmedabad. On May 12, they will face table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home. Finally, on May 18, they will lock horns with RCB in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can CSK make it to playoffs? CSK will need 16 points to secure their position among the top 4 teams. For that, they need to win 3 out of 4 matches. RR are sitting on top of the table and look nearly unbeatable. PBKS have a fantastic winning record against Chennai.

Also Read: ‘Why is Shubman Gill selected for T20 World Cup squad?’ Cricket legend gets furious CSK have won 3 out of 6 matches played against GT so far. And, nobody knows when RCB are in a mood to destroy the opposition. One thing is for sure: it won’t be easy for MS Dhoni’s team.

