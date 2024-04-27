In the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League between five-time trophy-winning team Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 27 April, MI lost by ten runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was Mumbai Indians' sixth loss in the ongoing IPL 2024 in the nine matches played. With this, they have reached the ninth spot in the IPL points tally, just above Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI now has 6 points with a Net Run Rate of -0.261.

Considering the scenarios they are in now, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians may still qualify for the play-offs, but with conditions imposed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, they will have to win all their remaining five matches with high margins, which would allow them to reach a maximum of 16 points.

However, with their current momentum, winning all five remaining matches may not be possible. So, they will have to depend on other teams' performances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not only Mumbai Indians but Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings are in the same position. But the only thing going in their favour is the Net Run Rate of -0.187, which is better than MI.

IPL 2024 MI vs DC: In Saturday's match, Delhi batting scored a whopping 257 runs after losing four wickets. This could have been achieved due to Jake Fraser-McGurk's powerful knock of 84 runs and quick 40s by Shai Hope (41) and Tristan Stubbs (48).

Chasing 258 runs, MI batters did score – especially Tilak Varma (63) – but fell short by ten runs and lost the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

