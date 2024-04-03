IPL 2024: Can Rohit Sharma replace Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya? Ex-cricketer says ‘can happen’
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's captaincy for Mumbai Indians is under scrutiny with criticism and booing from fans. Manoj Tiwary hints at Rohit Sharma taking over leadership amidst team's winless run in IPL 2024.
Since Hardik Pandya has taken over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI), the skipper is under constant scanner. He is facing a tough IPL phase this year with hostile crowd at stadiums, who keeps booing the MI skipper. Not just this, questions too have been raised on his poor on-field decisions. The all-rounder has cleared that the criticism doesn't affect him much, but the intensity of the anger against him is looking unstoppable. In addition to this, MI has also not won any of the matches in this season so far.