After their final match victory against Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul expressed his disappointment with the team's overall performance in the 17th edition of the league.

Rahul said, “Me and my father-in-law will be supporting 'Sharma ji ka beta' together and cheering for the Indian team in front of TV".

Despite the win, LSG concluded their season with 14 points from 14 games, falling short of qualifying for the playoffs.

Speaking about the IPL season, Rahul stated, “Very disappointing. At the beginning of the season, I really felt we had a strong team and had most bases covered. A couple of injuries - happen to every team. We didn't play well enough collectively. Today was a really good performance. This is the kind of game we wanted to play more. Unfortunately, we didn't do that."

Moreover, "Really happy for them. The franchise has invested a lot of time and energy with them. It's not just two months in the year. We sent Mayank and Yudhvir to South Africa to train with Morne Morkel. Hard work for them has paid off, but the franchise and the team have worked a lot with them," Rahul said about the LSG's Indian pacers.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, Mumbai Indians chose to field first, a decision that backfired. KL Rahul (55 runs off 41 balls, 3 fours, and 3 sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (75 runs off 29 balls, 5 fours, and 8 sixes) delivered explosive performances for Lucknow Super Giants. Marcus Stoinis (28 runs off 22 balls, 5 fours) and Ayush Badoni (22* runs off 10 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) also contributed significantly, leading LSG to a total of 214/6.

Naman Dhir's brilliant knock of 62* runs off 28 balls (4 fours and 5 sixes) gave Mumbai Indians hope during their chase, but ultimately, they fell short, losing by 18 runs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi were the key bowlers for LSG, each taking two wickets.

With this win, LSG finished their IPL 2024 campaign in sixth place with 14 points, while Mumbai Indians ended the season at the bottom of the table with 8 points.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

