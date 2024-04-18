IPL 2024: BIG setback for Chennai Super Kings as Devon Conway ruled out due to injures; to be replaced with…
IPL 2024: Devon Conway was playing a crucial role for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 as he was coordinating well with Shivam Dube and the duo was providing the team with a strong middle order
IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a major change in their squad as their star batter Devon Conway was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injuries. Devon Conway joined CSK before IPL 2023 and scored 924 runs for the franchise in 23 matches. CSK announced that Devon Conway will be replaced with Richard Gleeson, who will join the IPL team for his reserve price of ₹50 lakh.