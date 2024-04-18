IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a major change in their squad as their star batter Devon Conway was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injuries. Devon Conway joined CSK before IPL 2023 and scored 924 runs for the franchise in 23 matches. CSK announced that Devon Conway will be replaced with Richard Gleeson, who will join the IPL team for his reserve price of ₹50 lakh.

Devon Conway was playing a crucial role for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 as he was coordinating well with Shivam Dube and the duo was providing the team with a strong middle order. In his absence, the CSK has to figure out how they will manage things at the anchor position, especially during the death overs.

“Conway, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the course of the last two IPL seasons, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92*.CSK has added Richard Gleeson to the squad for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2024. Gleeson has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets. He will join CSK for his reserve price of INR 50 Lac," an update shared on the official website of IPL said.

CSK in IPL 2024

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings began the IPL 2024 on a great note as the team won two matches consecutively but then faced back-to-back two defeats. The young Ruturaj Gaikwad captain made a solid comeback in the game and secured four victories in the 6 matches they played. CSK is standing strong on the third rank at the IPL 2024 points table with 8 points.

CSK's updated squad: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Daryl Mitchell, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson.

