Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024: BIG setback for Chennai Super Kings as Devon Conway ruled out due to injures; to be replaced with…

IPL 2024: BIG setback for Chennai Super Kings as Devon Conway ruled out due to injures; to be replaced with…

Devesh Kumar

  • IPL 2024: Devon Conway was playing a crucial role for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 as he was coordinating well with Shivam Dube and the duo was providing the team with a strong middle order

IPL 2024: Devon Conway ruled out TATA IPL 2024 due to an injury

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a major change in their squad as their star batter Devon Conway was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injuries. Devon Conway joined CSK before IPL 2023 and scored 924 runs for the franchise in 23 matches. CSK announced that Devon Conway will be replaced with Richard Gleeson, who will join the IPL team for his reserve price of 50 lakh.

Devon Conway was playing a crucial role for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 as he was coordinating well with Shivam Dube and the duo was providing the team with a strong middle order. In his absence, the CSK has to figure out how they will manage things at the anchor position, especially during the death overs.

“Conway, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the course of the last two IPL seasons, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92*.CSK has added Richard Gleeson to the squad for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2024. Gleeson has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets. He will join CSK for his reserve price of INR 50 Lac," an update shared on the official website of IPL said.

CSK in IPL 2024

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings began the IPL 2024 on a great note as the team won two matches consecutively but then faced back-to-back two defeats. The young Ruturaj Gaikwad captain made a solid comeback in the game and secured four victories in the 6 matches they played. CSK is standing strong on the third rank at the IPL 2024 points table with 8 points.

CSK's updated squad: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Daryl Mitchell, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!