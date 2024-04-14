Amid Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians facing each other at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, a report arrived that Indian cricket team batter Cheteshwar Pujara may join CSK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pujara sent a social media into frenzy by sharing a a cryptic post, hinting a possible move to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.

Taking to X, Pujara wrote, “#SupperKings looking forward to join you guys this season! (sic)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Pujara had played for CSK in 2021, however, he did not play a single match for the franchise.

Following the tweet, fans were caught up in surprise and they were quick to respond.

Here are some reactions: One commented, “now dhoni is not even best test batter in his team (sic)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, “Don't tell me It's what am thinking."

"Relax guys it's Supper kings not Super Kings," a user commented.

"Imagine Thala playing him in next game & drop Ravindra," a user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Someone commented, "He meant Punjab super kings guys (sic)."

Parah Mandpe wrote, “Zomato Premier League ki koi team hai kya?"

"What are you cooking puji bahi," a user wrote {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Few also shared memes:

CSK Vs MI IPL 2024: After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 92 runs in 11 overs. They also lost two wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Shivam Dube (26) are batting for the franchise.

For Mumbai Indians, Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal picked up one wicket each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, CSK are at the third positions in the IPL 2024 point tally with 6 points, as they won three out of 5 matches played. They have a net run-rate of +0.666.

On the contrary, Mumbai Indians stand at the seventh position after 2 wins in 5 matches and have a NRR of -0.073.

Chennai and Mumbai have faced each other in 36 matches in IPL, where Chennai have won 16 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 20 occasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

