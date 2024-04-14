Amid Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians facing each other at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, a report arrived that Indian cricket team batter Cheteshwar Pujara may join CSK.
Pujara sent a social media into frenzy by sharing a a cryptic post, hinting a possible move to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.
Taking to X, Pujara wrote, “#SupperKings looking forward to join you guys this season! (sic)"
Earlier, Pujara had played for CSK in 2021, however, he did not play a single match for the franchise.
Following the tweet, fans were caught up in surprise and they were quick to respond.
Here are some reactions:
One commented, “now dhoni is not even best test batter in his team (sic)."
Another wrote, “Don't tell me It's what am thinking."
"Relax guys it's Supper kings not Super Kings," a user commented.
"Imagine Thala playing him in next game & drop Ravindra," a user said.
Someone commented, "He meant Punjab super kings guys (sic)."
Parah Mandpe wrote, “Zomato Premier League ki koi team hai kya?"
"What are you cooking puji bahi," a user wrote
Few also shared memes:
CSK Vs MI IPL 2024:
After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first.
Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 92 runs in 11 overs. They also lost two wickets.
Currently, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Shivam Dube (26) are batting for the franchise.
For Mumbai Indians, Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal picked up one wicket each.
Currently, CSK are at the third positions in the IPL 2024 point tally with 6 points, as they won three out of 5 matches played. They have a net run-rate of +0.666.
On the contrary, Mumbai Indians stand at the seventh position after 2 wins in 5 matches and have a NRR of -0.073.
Chennai and Mumbai have faced each other in 36 matches in IPL, where Chennai have won 16 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 20 occasion.
